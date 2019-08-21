Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect in Jesse Brown VA Medical Center shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the convicted felon accused of shooting at a Chicago VA hospital.

Bernard Harvey, Jr. is still in federal custody after the latest hearing Tuesday. The issue of competency was raised last week during his initial appearance when he seemed to have trouble remembering his age.

RELATED: Chicago hospital shooting: Gun in VA hospital incident came from Indiana gun store heist

Harvey is charged with illegally possessing a semi-automatic rifle after investigators say he opened fire at the Jesse Brown VA Hospital earlier this month. No one was hurt.

Authorities have said that the gun used by Harvey in the shooting was stolen from an Indiana gun store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidechicago shootinggun violencehospitalshootingchicago violenceguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rifle used in Chicago VA hospital incident came from Indiana gun store heist
Suspect ID'd, charged in West Side VA hospital shooting
Shots fired at West Side VA hospital, suspect in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine charged in connection with kidnapping Ind. teen
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
New lawsuits filed against Sterigenics linked to increased cancer rates
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Wednesday
Illinois attorney general and Cardinal Cupich have private meeting; discuss clergy sex abuse investigation
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Show More
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
Sister Jean shares secret to longevity ahead of birthday
StreetWise announces '20 most inspiring Chicagoans' list
What to know about Chicago's new internet program
Chicago's lakefront is shrinking, says officials
More TOP STORIES News