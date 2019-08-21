Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect in Jesse Brown VA Medical Center shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the convicted felon accused of shooting at a Chicago VA hospital.
Bernard Harvey, Jr. is still in federal custody after the latest hearing Tuesday. The issue of competency was raised last week during his initial appearance when he seemed to have trouble remembering his age.
RELATED: Chicago hospital shooting: Gun in VA hospital incident came from Indiana gun store heist
Harvey is charged with illegally possessing a semi-automatic rifle after investigators say he opened fire at the Jesse Brown VA Hospital earlier this month. No one was hurt.
Authorities have said that the gun used by Harvey in the shooting was stolen from an Indiana gun store.
