New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting on vacation

ORADELL, New Jersey -- A woman from New Jersey was rescued by "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen after she fainted during a hike.

Minnie John and her family recently took a trip to Utah and visited the Arches National Park on Aug. 2.

After making it to the top around 7 p.m., John remembers feeling lightheaded and dehydrated. She felt like she was going to faint so she sat on a rock and told her husband and son to keep going.

The last thing she remembers is two women coming to her rescue.

She ended up fainting and hitting her nose on a rock.

Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, rendered aid and gave her electrolytes, pretzels and medicine.

They also helped John contact her husband and son.

John shared her story on Facebook and called the two "awesome human beings":
