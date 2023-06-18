'Our Chicago: Freedom Music' celebrates Juneteenth 2023 and the power of Black music

Black Americans have felt the freedom to express themselves through music long before Juneteenth 1865.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Our Chicago: Freedom Music" is a dynamic celebration of freedom expressed through the music of Chicago's Black community as part of ABC7's Juneteenth celebration.

Black Americans have felt the freedom to express themselves through music long before Juneteenth 1865. From African drums, spirituals, gospel to blues, house and hip hop, Black Americans have used music to celebrate the joys of life and help get through the tough times too.

Cheryl Burton catches up with Chicago gospel greats the Barrett Sisters and Terrell Brown sits down with a descendant of gospel founder Thomas A. Dorsey.

You can't mention Chicago music without talking about house. House music was created by local musicians who wanted to bring love to their communities. We sit down with Farley "Jack Master Funk" Williams, Vince Lawrence and DJ CashEra to talk about Chicago's very own music genre.

This year marks the 50th year of hip-hop. It started in New York, but it has deep roots in Chicago as well. We're taking a look at hi- hop and its sub-genre, rap, with Chicago-based rapper Andre "Add-2" Daniels.

The story of Black Americans is layered. It includes pain and triumph. Juneteenth is a celebration of that, and music is the soundtrack.