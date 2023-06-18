'It Takes A Village' celebrates Juneteenth 2023 with annual 'Village Fest'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "It Takes A Village" will host their second annual "Juneteenth Village Fest" Sunday, at Anna & Frederick Douglass Park from noon to 8 p.m.

Musical performances include Angie Stone, Marsha Ambrosius, Talib Kweli, BJ The Chicago Kid and Kindred and the Family Soul. Attendees can also enjoy local performers, food vendors, community-based organizations and resources, carnival rides and activities for all ages.

SEE ALSO: ABC7 Chicago celebrates Juneteenth with half-hour special, 'Our Chicago: Freedom Music'

The Anna and Frederick Douglass Park is especially significant to ITAV's Village Leadership Academy. The park was renamed after VLA students' "Change the Name" campaign, which successfully pushed for the renaming of the park, originally named after a slave-owning family in a historically Black neighborhood.

Tickets are sold out for Village Fest, but all are still welcome and will be accepted at the door. The event is free to attend.