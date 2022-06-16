Community & Events

ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Juneteenth, now observed as a federal holiday, marks the day in American history when the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced in Texas, freeing the last remaining enslaved persons in Galveston, effectively ending slavery in the United States, two years after its signing, on June 19, 1865. ABC7 takes viewers back in history with its half-hour special, "Our Chicago: Freedom Day," Sunday, June 19, at 4:30 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning anchors/reporters Cheryl Burton and Terrell Brown, the special will also be available on abc7chicago.com and ABC7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

"ABC7 is proud to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with special programming that will provide historical context, insight into the events of that day and community figures who worked diligently over the years to make Juneteenth a federal holiday," said John Idler, president and general manager, ABC7 Chicago.

"Our Chicago: Freedom Day" explores what Juneteenth means to the country and what Chicagoans and the state of Illinois are doing to commemorate it. Cheryl Burton and Terrell Brown

take viewers on a walk through history-featuring historians and important Galveston landmarks to paint a picture of what transpired on that pivotal June day in 1865. Brown travels to Galveston to talk to historian Sam Collins about how this momentous event changed the course of history in the nation. He also visits Reedy Chapel and Union headquarters to highlight their relevance to the day slaves were set free. Cheryl Burton explores one Chicagoan's quest to make Juneteenth a paid holiday in the city when she sits down with Torrence Gardner, the person who wrote the bill and helped spearhead that effort with Chicago's Juneteenth Planning Coalition.

During the special, Chicagoans and other key figures who played a role in Juneteenth's ascendance to local and national prominence share their perspective, including Opal Lee the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," who fought to make this day a federal holiday; David Peterson from Chicago's Pullman Museum, who describes various community celebrations and efforts to keep the celebrations authentic; and LaCreshia Birts, community organizer and co-chair of Chicago's Juneteenth Planning Coalition, who offers a glimpse of some of the notable celebrations taking place in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoour chicagojuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after 3 children killed
Child, 1, critically injured after fall from 3rd-story window
Park District increases bonuses for lifeguards
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
3 injured after SUV hits I-294 tollbooth, bursts into flames
Show More
Clay Walker to join Elle King as co-headliners for Ribfest 2022
Chicago cop charged in beach confrontation to enter plea
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
Semi-truck destroyed after catching fire on Indiana Toll Road
Baby formula plant forced to halt production due to severe weather
More TOP STORIES News