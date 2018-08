A jury rejected a lawsuit filed by the victim of an officer-involved shooting in Zion on Thursday.Justus Howell, 17, was fatally shot by Zion police in April 2015. Police said Howell was running from officers after he stole a gun. Investigators said the teen was shot after he slightly turned toward Officer Eric Hill.Howell's family filed the civil lawsuit claiming that Hill doctored the crime scene.The Lake County State's Attorney had previously ruled that the shooting was justified.