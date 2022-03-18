Digital Streaming Special: The Smollett Case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jussie Smollett's attorneys are appealing his recent conviction of felony disorderly conduct and lying to police. The former, "Empire," actor served six days of a five months in jail sentence that also included 25 months of probation, restitution and a fine paid to the city of Chicago. Smollett maintains his innocence.On January 29, 2019, Smollett reported a homophobic and racist attack against him. A few weeks later, the ABC7 I-Team broke the story that the attack may have been hoax.In this special report, "The Smollett Case," Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas take a look back at ABC7's reporting on Smollett over the last three years: the twists and turns that led to the conviction, sentencing, Smollett's release and pending appeal. We'll also provide an inside look at how ABC7 was able to break several stories in the case.