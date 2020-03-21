Coronavirus

Man arrested after claiming to have COVID-19 during Facebook Live inside North Carolina Walmart

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- A man has been charged with perpetrating a hoax after he walked around a North Carolina Walmart conducting a Facebook Live saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Albemarle police said it happened March 18.

According to authorities, Justin Rhodes, 31, was conducting a Facebook Live video inside of the Walmart stating he tested positive for coronavirus.

Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Rhodes and charged him with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

He received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nchoaxarrestfacebookcoronaviruswalmartfacebook livenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News