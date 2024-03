Well-known K-9 'Dax' injured on job; Lake County, Illinois sheriff's office 'unsure' of prognosis

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Well-known sheriff's K-9 "Dax" has been injured on the job.

On Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois said they're "unsure" of his prognosis.

He was injured Sunday night while catching a suspect in unincorporated Zion.

ABC7 is told he can't put weight on his back legs. He is under the care of a veterinarian.