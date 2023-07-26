Ohio police department fires K-9 handler who released dog that attacked unarmed Black man

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio -- The Circleville, Ohio, police officer who was seen on video releasing a police K-9 on an unarmed Black man has been fired, according to a statement from the department, CNN reported.

"Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman's actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers," the police department said in a statement. "Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately."

Rose, 23, was bitten by the police dog on July 4 following a lengthy vehicle pursuit that began as officers attempted to pull over a commercial semi-truck police say failed to stop for an inspection, according to the highway patrol case report and footage released by the agency.

Mayor Don McIlroy on Monday identified the Circleville officer who deployed the dog as Speakman and told CNN he had been placed on paid administrative leave.

The police department's investigation into the incident included a determination by a use of force review board that determined the agency's "policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest" of Rose, according to a statement from the department.

"It's important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee's actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures," the statement added. "The Review Board does not have the authority to recommend discipline."

Shallow Creek Kennels, the Pennsylvania-based facility that trained the K-9 involved in the incident, said their training and protocols were followed, police said, noting Circleville police send all of its canines to the training facility for evaluation and annual training.

The protocols at Shallow Creek Kennels "are standard for service dogs" used by the US military, Customs and Border Protection, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as police departments across the US and Canada, according to the statement.

