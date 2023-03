Kaeyra, from Algonquin, Illinois, will audition on "American Idol" airing this Sunday night on ABC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A singer from the northwest suburbs is headed to Hollywood.

Algonquin native Kaeyra belted it out on "American Idol" Sunday.

The 21-year-old is the daughter of Polish immigrants who had a music school in Schaumburg.

Kaeyra said she spent time there every day perfecting her craft, and it seems to have paid off.

Kaeyra got a ticket to Hollywood and is on to the next round.

You can follow her journey on American Idol on Sunday on ABC 7.