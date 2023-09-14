60K Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers could go on strike by end of September

Kaiser workers overwhelmingly voted to approve a strike at the end of the month if a deal isn't reached, in what could be the largest healthcare strike in US history.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nearly 60,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente overwhelmingly voted on Thursday to approve a strike.

This would be the largest healthcare strike in US history and could impact patients' access to medical care.

It is not certain that a strike will happen, but it could if no deal is reached between healthcare workers and Kaiser by the end of this month.

Workers want better pay and for Kaiser to address staffing shortages.

