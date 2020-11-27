Vice President-elect Kamala Harris calls Chicago nurse on Thanksgiving, thanks her for frontline work during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8259261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the coronavirus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A registered nurse in Chicago received a very special thank you phone call from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday."You know, I just wanted to see you to say happy Thanksgiving and just for everything you do every day," Harris said. "I've been reading about you and just all that you do in service of so many people."Talisa Hardin is among several frontline workers across the country who got a phone call this Thanksgiving.The vice president-elect said she and her husband wanted to express their gratitude for the work being done to fight COVID-19 across the country.In a time of plague and raw division, President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation, asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months.