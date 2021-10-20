Burlington Central school bus aide found not guilty of punching special needs student in face

BURLINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kane County judge has issued a not guilty verdict in the trial of a former school bus aide accused of striking an 8-year-old child and knocking out two teeth in the northwest suburbs.Jean Micklevitz had been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery to a child. Prosecutors said she struck the special needs student multiple times in the face when she was a helper on a bus for special needs students in Burlington Central School District 301.The child entered the bus and asked for a juice box, and Micklevitz said food and drink wasn't allowed, prosecutors said.When the child refused to move from the bus steps, Micklevitz allegedly grabbed him and dragged him to a seat, prosecutors said. She allegedly struck him multiple times in the face, prosecutors said.However, Judge David Kliment said after reviewing video of the incident, he did not see any punches thrown.