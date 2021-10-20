kane county illinois

Burlington Central school bus aide found not guilty of punching special needs student in face

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BURLINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kane County judge has issued a not guilty verdict in the trial of a former school bus aide accused of striking an 8-year-old child and knocking out two teeth in the northwest suburbs.

Jean Micklevitz had been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery to a child. Prosecutors said she struck the special needs student multiple times in the face when she was a helper on a bus for special needs students in Burlington Central School District 301.

The child entered the bus and asked for a juice box, and Micklevitz said food and drink wasn't allowed, prosecutors said.

When the child refused to move from the bus steps, Micklevitz allegedly grabbed him and dragged him to a seat, prosecutors said. She allegedly struck him multiple times in the face, prosecutors said.

However, Judge David Kliment said after reviewing video of the incident, he did not see any punches thrown.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
