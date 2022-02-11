Stevenson High School mask protest planned; Hinsdale District 86 school board berated for mandate

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Contentious meetings and protests over school mask policies continue across the Chicago area.Some students at Stevenson High School plan to take their masks off and then walk out of school and a group of parents said they will be outside to celebrate their choice.The protest is expected to get underway at 8 a.m. Organizers said they expect at least 80 people.The protest comes as controversy over masks in schools rages on.Thursday night, parents and community members berated the Hinsdale District 86 School Board for keeping their mask mandate in place. Some attendees grew heated at times.It's been nearly a week since a downstate judge ruled against the state's school mask mandate. The ruling is being appealed.Several districts have responded by going mask optional, but Hinsdale D86 has continued its mask requirement."You are a dysfunctional board and should resign," said resident Roger Hempa."I am not going to be cowered by a mob-- mob mentality," said board vice president Kathleen Hirsman as she was booed.Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker announced his mask mandate rollback, happening later this month would, not apply to schools.The board debated whether to make a change."Whether we make a decision to go mask optional or not, there's a risk on both sides. There's a risk of litigation on both sides," said school board member Erik Held.Hinsdale D86's board ultimately voted Thursday night five to 2 to uphold the district's mask mandate, citing a flood of emails from parents in support of the requirement.The meeting was marked by frustration and division, but multiple community members called for unity at the end of a contentious week.