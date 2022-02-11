face mask

Stevenson High School mask protest planned; Hinsdale District 86 school board berated for mandate

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Stevenson HS mask protest planned; Hinsdale board berated over mandate

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Contentious meetings and protests over school mask policies continue across the Chicago area.

Some students at Stevenson High School plan to take their masks off and then walk out of school and a group of parents said they will be outside to celebrate their choice.

The protest is expected to get underway at 8 a.m. Organizers said they expect at least 80 people.
The protest comes as controversy over masks in schools rages on.

Thursday night, parents and community members berated the Hinsdale District 86 School Board for keeping their mask mandate in place. Some attendees grew heated at times.

READ MORE: Chicago Archdiocese mask mandate lifts; questions remain for other schools

It's been nearly a week since a downstate judge ruled against the state's school mask mandate. The ruling is being appealed.

Several districts have responded by going mask optional, but Hinsdale D86 has continued its mask requirement.

RELATED: Illinois lifting mask mandate for some at end of February, Pritzker says

"You are a dysfunctional board and should resign," said resident Roger Hempa.
"I am not going to be cowered by a mob-- mob mentality," said board vice president Kathleen Hirsman as she was booed.

Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker announced his mask mandate rollback, happening later this month would, not apply to schools.

The board debated whether to make a change.

"Whether we make a decision to go mask optional or not, there's a risk on both sides. There's a risk of litigation on both sides," said school board member Erik Held.

Hinsdale D86's board ultimately voted Thursday night five to 2 to uphold the district's mask mandate, citing a flood of emails from parents in support of the requirement.

The meeting was marked by frustration and division, but multiple community members called for unity at the end of a contentious week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhinsdalelincolnshireface maskprotestschoolsschool boardcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Hinsdale D86 school board berated at meeting over mask mandate
How politically motivated is ending mask mandates?
Chicago, Cook Co. to lift mask restrictions but many will keep them on
VIDEO: Man smashes Wiener's Circle glass door with brick
TOP STORIES
Push for higher penalties in prosecuting smash-and-grab rings
Wordle habit saves Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation
1 killed when Amtrak strikes car in Northbrook
5 injured, including 4 kids, in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash
Chicago, Cook Co. to lift mask restrictions but many will keep them on
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with light snow in evening Friday
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Show More
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Charges filed in West Side shootout that Lightfoot, Foxx clashed over
New warning issued about fake important COVID vaccine cards
Attorney for mom charged with child abuse says he had violent past
Dolton food pantry gives clients a grocery store experience
More TOP STORIES News