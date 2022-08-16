2 seriously injured in St. Charles Township crash on Randall Road, Kane County sheriff says

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Randall Road near Red Gate Road in St. Charles Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Dept.

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles in the western suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene near Randall Road and Red Gate Road in St. Charles Township around 4 p.m.

The Kane County Sheriff's Dept. said two people in the grey sedan were transported to local hospitals in serious condition.

The driver of the minivan was treated at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash. No further details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.