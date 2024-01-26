Kane County deputy delivers food to St. Charles home after DoorDash driver arrested: VIDEO

A Kane County Sheriff's deputy delivered food to a St. Charles home after the DoorDash delivery driver was arrested, Ring doorbell video showed.

A Kane County Sheriff's deputy delivered food to a St. Charles home after the DoorDash delivery driver was arrested, Ring doorbell video showed.

A Kane County Sheriff's deputy delivered food to a St. Charles home after the DoorDash delivery driver was arrested, Ring doorbell video showed.

A Kane County Sheriff's deputy delivered food to a St. Charles home after the DoorDash delivery driver was arrested, Ring doorbell video showed.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A deputy in the west suburbs recently delivered a food order after the delivery driver was arrested.

The Kane County Sheriff posted a video on Facebook, showing the deputy dropping off the food at a home on Wednesday in St. Charles.

Before the delivery, he had to arrest a DoorDash delivery driver. He said he wanted to complete the order so no one went hungry.

"My deputies always follow through," Sheriff Ron Hain said.

The resident is heard in the video asking if the driver was in an accident, and the deputy replied, "no, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you guys got your food."