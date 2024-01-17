Lou Malnati's offers free delivery deal to celebrate National Pizza Week

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 5:31PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Pizza Week and iconic Chicago-style pizza maker Lou Malnati's is celebrating with a great deal.

Take a night off from cooking and stay out of the cold by ordering delivery!

The restaurant will be offering free delivery on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18.

The promo deal can be redeemed online or in the Lou Malnati's app by entering the code "FREEDELIVERY" at checkout.

The offer requires a $15 minimum order and is valid in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The free delivery offer ends at 8 p.m. Thursday night, and is valid for use one time per customer.

This offer is not available to use on catering orders.

