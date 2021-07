Kane County Fair opens Wednesday in St. Charles with racing pigs, demolition derby among events

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Fair opens Wednesday after being canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The 152nd edition of the fair starts off with a carnival in the afternoon. Other events will include a petting zoo, demolition derby, racing pigs, 4H contests, a chainsaw wood carver, classic car show and music.It's the first fair in the Chicagoland since the pandemic began.The Kane County Fair is open from 3 to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds at 525 S Randall Rd. in St. Charles, and runs from through Sunday.The Kendall County Fair is set for July 29. Lake County, Illinois Fair representatives are hosting a "micro fair" starting July 30. McHenry County Fair is on August 3 and the Will County Fair opens on August 25.For more information, visit www.kanecountyfair.com