Kaneland HS fire cancels classes for day, Kane County Sheriff's Office says

By WLS logo
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 3:16PM
Classes canceled at Kaneland HS after bathroom fire: sheriff's office
A Kaneland High School fire canceled classes for the day on Keslinger Road in Kaneville, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

KANEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Classes at a west suburban high school have been canceled Wednesday after a fire in a school bathroom, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded just before 8:30 a.m. to Kaneland High School, located at 47W326 Keslinger Road in Kaneville Township, for a reported fire in a school bathroom, the sheriff's office said.

Fire departments in the area were also called to assist.

The school's resource officer helped students and staff to safety, police said.

The fire was put out, and the SRO was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

No students or staff was reported injured.

There was a heavy police and fire presence at the school as of about 9:30 a.m., and classes were dismissed for the day.

Police are investigating a cause of the blaze, but it was an isolated and contained incident, the sheriff's office said.

