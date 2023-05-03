Kaneland HS fire cancels classes for day, Kane County Sheriff's Office says

A Kaneland High School fire canceled classes for the day on Keslinger Road in Kaneville, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

KANEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Classes at a west suburban high school have been canceled Wednesday after a fire in a school bathroom, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded just before 8:30 a.m. to Kaneland High School, located at 47W326 Keslinger Road in Kaneville Township, for a reported fire in a school bathroom, the sheriff's office said.

Fire departments in the area were also called to assist.

The school's resource officer helped students and staff to safety, police said.

RELATED: CFD: Woman killed in West Roseland house fire

The fire was put out, and the SRO was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

No students or staff was reported injured.

There was a heavy police and fire presence at the school as of about 9:30 a.m., and classes were dismissed for the day.

Police are investigating a cause of the blaze, but it was an isolated and contained incident, the sheriff's office said.