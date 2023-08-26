WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Kankakee County native Graham McGrath dies at school in Florida

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 26, 2023 3:58AM
Kankakee native dies boating in Florida
EMBED <>More Videos

Graham McGrath was a student at Florida Gulf Coast University. He died while boating in Florida where he goes to college.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Kankakee County native has died while at school in Florida.

Graham McGrath was a student at Florida Gulf Coast University. He fell overboard while boating with friends Wednesday on the campus lake.

Police in Florida said they are still investigating McGrath's death, but said there were no signs of trauma.

Graham's father shared a statement, saying in part, "Grahamy was such a special, caring, young man and son. We are in shock and disbelief. The largest holes have been left in our hearts."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW