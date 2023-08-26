Kankakee County native Graham McGrath dies at school in Florida

Graham McGrath was a student at Florida Gulf Coast University. He died while boating in Florida where he goes to college.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Kankakee County native has died while at school in Florida.

Graham McGrath was a student at Florida Gulf Coast University. He fell overboard while boating with friends Wednesday on the campus lake.

Police in Florida said they are still investigating McGrath's death, but said there were no signs of trauma.

Graham's father shared a statement, saying in part, "Grahamy was such a special, caring, young man and son. We are in shock and disbelief. The largest holes have been left in our hearts."