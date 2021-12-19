Kanye West buys nearly all 4K toys for Englewood toy drive, Chicago alderman says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11322494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Kanye and Drake concert to "Free Larry Hoover" was held in LA in support of the notorious Chicago gang killer, who is in prison.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hip-Hop mogul and native Chicagoan Kanye West is giving back to his hometown this weekend, one alderman said.West, or Ye, purchased nearly all 4,000 toys that will be given away at an event Sunday in Englewood, 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman said.The giveaway will take place at 1 p.m. inside the gymnasium at Kennedy King College.S2 Grill Express Restaurant owners Andre and Suheir Williams, numerous Chicago Alderman, community leaders and residents also contributed to the toy drive."I'm so proud that Kanye is once again responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting. But this Christmas he has truly been our modern day Santa Claus." Coleman said.Each family will be treated to food, games and prizes while waiting for their toys.