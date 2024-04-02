Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough hospitalized in critical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Clerk and longtime Illinois political figure Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with an officially undisclosed illness and is in critical condition, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Yarbrough, 73, is midway through her term as clerk and is the first woman and African American to hold that office. Previously she was a long-time Illinois state representative and the county Recorder of Deeds. Among her current duties as clerk, Yarbrough is the chief election officer in Cook County and oversees all election functions from voter registration to counting the ballots and certifying results.

According to her spokesperson Sally Daly "Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough has been hospitalized with a serious medical condition and is currently undergoing medical treatment. Her family is requesting privacy and we ask for prayers for the Clerk and her family at this time. "

Neither the hospital where Yarbrough is nor her illness are being released at this time.

The functions of the office are continuing according to Daly who says that in Yarborough's absence her chief deputy clerk Cedric Giles is in charge of operations.