South Elgin girl Kayla Unbehaun abducted by mother in 2017 found in North Carolina

Kayla Unbehaun, who was abducted by her mother Heather from South Elgin in 2017, has been found in North Carolina.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kayla Unbehaun, who was abducted by her mother Heather from South Elgin in 2017, has been found in North Carolina.

Our sister station in Asheville, North Carolina reports that police arrested Heather Unhebhaun in Asheville over the weekend.

A store owner apparently recognized Kayla from an episode of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" series about parental abductions and called the police.

Heather Unbehaun is being held on $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition. Kayla is now in protective custody.

South Elgin police said Kayla was last seen on July 4, 2017. Her father went to pick her up from her mother's house in Wheaton on July 5 but she wasn't there.

The Kane County State's Attorney had approved one charge of child abduction for Heather Unbehaun when she was located. It was not immediately clear if and what additional charges would be filed.