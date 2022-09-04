Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run remembered as 'ray of light'

Kaylee Gansberg, a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student from Lisle, IL, was killed in a Kalamazoo, MI hit and run crash, police said.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday to remember a beloved member of the Lisle community who was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash in Michigan.

It was an emotional evening as loved ones shared what 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg meant to them.

"She was my best friend. When I think of home, I think of her. And now that's gone," said Jordan Cygan.

In a sea of faces lit by candlelight, family and friends gathered at Lisle High School, where Gansberg graduated from, to honor the Western Michigan University student who was killed last Saturday in Kalamazoo.

"There are no words on this earth to describe the pain, regret and sorrow I feel," said Gansberg's brother, Alex. "You are my sister, my blood. I'm sorry this happened to you. I'm sorry I couldn't be there for you enough."

She was about to begin her final year of college at Western Michigan University when she was fatally struck by a vehicle near campus.

"You didn't deserve this and no one does, but especially not you," her brother added. "I've been more honored to be your little brother and have such an amazing older sister as you, Kaylee."

"I think for a lot of us, were still in denial. Denial that she's gone and that something so awful could happen to someone so innocent as Kaylee," Gansberg's roommate, Sydney Dooley.

Gansberg was a fine arts major in the honors program at Western Michigan. She was set to graduate and travel the world.

Loved ones describe her as a ray of light that's irreplaceable.

"It's going to be difficult for many of you to work through this. It's difficult for us. But you can do it," said Gansberg's father, Keith.

Police have since arrested a 22-year-old man in the hit-and-run crash, who is suspected of driving under the influence. Charges are pending.