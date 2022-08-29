1 arrested after Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run crash: police

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban college student was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
It happened early Saturday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Kaylee Gansberg, a 21-year-old from Lisle, was killed. She was a student at Western Michigan University.
Police have made an arrest and said the person may have been driving under the influence.
Gansberg graduated from Lisle High School in 2019. The district released a statement that said, in part, "Kaylee was a vibrant part of our school community from elementary through high school. Those who had the privilege of meeting Kaylee know the impact she had on those around her."
