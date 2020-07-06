u.s. & world

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms, regarded to be a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, tweeted.




She told MSNBC that she decided her family members should get tested again because her husband "literally has been sleeping since Thursday."

Bottoms, in her first term as mayor, has risen to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been noted for her earlier criticism of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on his slowness to order Georgians to shelter in place and his quickness to lift that order.


She was an early and vocal supporter of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, speaking on his behalf in Iowa before that state's caucus. The former vice president has been considering Bottoms as his possible vice presidential running mate in his own presidential bid.

Bottoms has supported protests against police brutality and racial injustice that have been widespread in Atlanta, urging protesters to get tested for the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Lightning strikes frighteningly close to state trooper: VIDEO
Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified
Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
87 shot, 17 fatally, in July 4th weekend violence
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 614
1 charged with murder for fatal West Side shooting of girl, 7
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Masks worth the discomfort as temperatures rise, experts say
Local farmers, chefs connect to provide free meals during COVID-19
Pandemic highlights importance of making a will
Show More
Chicago 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states takes effect
Chicago launches Utility Billing Relief program to help with water, sewer bills
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid Monday
Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 796, cases surpass 32K
More TOP STORIES News