Senior admin. for Dolton, Thornton Township charged with bankruptcy fraud

Charge comes just days after unrelated lawsuit filed against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, Village Trustee Andrew Holmes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A senior administrator for both the village of Dolton and Thornton Township has been charged in federal court with engaging in a bankruptcy fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release Tuesday.

Keith Douglas Freeman, 45, of Orland Park has been charged with bankruptcy fraud involving making false statements in his bankruptcy petition to conceal his assets and sources of income and a significant claim against him from creditors, the release said.

The indictment returned Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

The officials noted that Freeman was indicted as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

According to the indictment, Freeman filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Jan. 3.

The indictment alleges that Freeman made several false statements and omissions in the document, including knowingly underreporting income from his employment as both the village administrator for Dolton and the municipality manager for Thornton Township, as well as fees he received from his private consulting business.

Freeman also allegedly concealed that the village of Robbins had filed a claim against him related to about $90,396 that he received in addition to his authorized salary while he was the village administrator for Robbins, a position he held from 2017 to 2021.

Freeman also submitted an alleged copy of his 2022 individual income tax return, which represented that Freeman's total income from employment was $45,186.

The indictment states that Freeman knew he had not filed an income tax return for that year, and that his actual income, which included a $100,000 salary for the Dolton position alone, was much more.

On Jan. 30, while testifying under oath at a meeting of creditors, Freeman allegedly falsely represented that he was not an employee of Dolton and that he did not receive payment from Dolton, the indictment states.

The following month, Freeman allegedly caused his pay from Dolton to be directly deposited into a recently opened bank account that he had not disclosed.

