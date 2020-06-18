Billionaire Ken Griffin donates $4.75 million to repair Chicago's iconic Lakefront Trail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and General Superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District, Mike Kelly, are planning to announce Thursday morning that philanthropist and CEO of Citadel Ken Griffin is donating $4.75 million dollars to repair the city's lakefront trail.The gift is funding the repair work underway on the lakefront trail, one of Chicago's most iconic landmarks, which sustained damage over the winter as a result of rising lake levels and severe storms.The contribution made in April was already being used to repave damaged sections of the pedestrian and bike paths while the trail was closed this spring for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The funds will also be used to protect the lakefront from future storms and will stabilize and strengthen key sections of the shoreline along the lakefront trail, particularly on the south side.Griffin previously donated $12 million to the Chicago Park District back in 2016, to help create separate lanes for foot and bicycle traffic on the entire 18-mile trail in an effort to make it safer.Officials said the donation will build upon the City's multi departmental effort to preserve and protect the lakefront.Most recently the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a lakefront stabilization project to protect Lake Shore Drive at 49th Street. The project led by the Army Corps will install more than 2,000 tons of rip rap and concrete blocks along the shoreline from 49th to 50th Streets.The area, known as Morgan Shoal, has suffered severe erosion as a result of major storms over the fall and winter at a time when the water level in Lake Michigan is at a historically high level.The project is expected to take about three months to complete.Earlier this week, city officials announced the lakefront trail will reopen on Monday, June 22 after it's been closed for the past two months to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.The plan for lakefront trail usage, which allows trail use for commuting and exercise including walking, running and cycling from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, requires users to stay in constant motion.Compliance is critical in order to mitigate congregating and achieve social distancing along the popular trail, city officials said.