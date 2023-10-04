Settlement reached after Kenneka Jenkins found dead in Rosemont hotel's walk-in freezer in 2017

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A settlement has been reached in Kenneka Jenkins' wrongful death lawsuit.
She was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont back in 2017.
Surveillance video shows her walking near the freezer.
On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion to keep the details of the settlement sealed, but the issue is expected to be revisited in court next week.
