Kenosha parishioners, pastors from 2 churches back in US after escaping Israel after Hamas attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The more than 30 parishioners and two pastors from two Kenosha churches who were caught up in the Hamas attack on Israel are back in the U.S. and on their way home Friday night.

The group was visiting holy sites in Bethlehem in Israel, northwest of Gaza, when the fighting broke out.

They could hear the bombing from the hotel, they said.

The group managed to cross the border into Jordan where they were able to eventually book flights back to Chicago. They landed Friday night and are now on a bus back to Kenosha.

One pastor said upon landing that they're happy to be safe.