Driver rescued by deputy after crashing into Kenosha house, causing fire

A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy rescued a man after he crashed his car into a home, causing a fire. The driver is now facing several charges.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy rescued a man after he crashed his car into a home, causing a fire, all while cameras were rolling.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, August 26, they were called to a home near 60th Street and Pershing Boulevard after a car crashed into the home and the driver became trapped inside. Police said both the car and the home were on fire.

Deputy Joseph Thomas was able to pull the driver out before the fire spread to the car's cabin. He was then taken to a safe location and into custody by Kenosha police officers.

One person was inside the home and they were able to get out without injury, the sheriff's office said.

The driver is now facing several charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without a driver's license.