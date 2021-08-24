Jacob Blake

1 year since Jacob Blake's shooting by Kenosha police, what has changed?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

One year after Jacob Blake shooting, what has changed?

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Open wounds are still healing over in Kenosha.

"It was ugly," said Porche Bennett. "From day one until it calmed down, it was ugly. But it's still ugly because people still act the wy they act."


One year ago Monday night, a Kenosha police officer repeatedly shot Jacob Blake as he got into his car and leaned toward the floor. Blake's young children were just feet away in the back seat.

"They're still in therapy," said uncle Justin Blake. "Seeing your father shot right in front of you, it has changed their life forever."

Video of that shooting ignited and uprising in the small lakefront city. Protesters marched and set fire to local businesses. Some boarded up in fear and protection, and many remain as obvious scabs in the city.

But it was also the start of a fresh movement. Community groups mobilized voter drives.


"There was definitely wood behind the shed," Justin Blake said. "Little Jake might have been the kindling that struck it off, but there was issues that needed to be addressed many years ago. Many organizations popping up, saying 'we're not going to accept this.'"

Rustin Sheskey is still a Kenosha police officer, but police in the city are all scheduled to wear body cameras by the end of the year. Kenosha County deputies already are.

"We have seen the beginning of change, leaning toward change," Justin Blake said. "Change doesn't come quickly. It's not an avalanche."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshaprotestpolice shootingjacob blakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JACOB BLAKE
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins in Kenosha
What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face? EXPLAINED
Jury selected for Kyle Rittenhouse trial
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News