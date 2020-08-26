Jacob Blake Kenosha Shooting: Suspect from Antioch in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally at protest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6390128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in Illinois after a shooting during protests in Kenosha left two people dead and one injured, the ABC7 I-Team confirms.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old suspect from Antioch is in custody in Illinois after overnight shootings in Kenosha left two people dead and one injured, the ABC7 I-Team confirms.According to a criminal complaint, 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse is charged in Wisconsin with first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois.According to Antioch Police, Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday morning in Antioch on a juvenile fugitive from justice warrant out of Wisconsin. Antioch police said he is being held pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Friday.The shooting took place amid a third night of unrest in Kenosha as demonstrators continued to clash with police in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.According to Kenosha police, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.Kenosha police said a 26-year-old Silver Lake resident and a 36-year-old Kenosha resident were killed and a 26-year-old West Allis resident is injured.The FBI is assisting Kenosha police with the shooting investigation.ABC 7 obtained a video from the scene overnight Tuesday.The shooting came as the night was coming to an end.Brendan Gutenschwager is an independent journalist who has been covering the riots and the peaceful protests in Kenosha since Monday. He shot a video showing a young man being chased down the street and a crowd of people yelling and chasing after him. Investigators have not confirmed the identity of the man in the video.The young man is seen on video tripping and falling. He raises his weapon and opens fire."He then is basically being chased by this crowd that is trying to get him," Gutenschwager said. "He trips and falls and so he is on the ground and takes a basically defensive position, pulls out his gun and just starts shooting at anybody that got to close to him and so this crowd had attempted to apprehend him. Instead, he turned around and shot a couple of people."It is not clear if that shooter is responsible for the two deaths.Brendan watched and filmed and said that the same young man walked past authorities in law enforcement vehicles."He basically kept walking, walked right up to them, with this uh, you know he was still armed, still out in the open like that," Gutenschwager said. "I did hear the cop yelling saying get back from the car, get back from the car and he did, and basically just kept walking and walked off."The shooting came amid another violent night of protests, with cars burning, people throwing objects at police and authorities deploying what looked like pepper balls and tear gas.Protesters tried to push down the fence near the courthouse, and police in riot gear moving up street.Civilians were seen carrying rifles, some standing on the roof of buildings holding their guns.At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth announced the curfew would now be starting at 7 p.m."In Kenosha, we are not accustomed to riots," said Sheriff Beth. "Not accustomed to it. We pulled resources. We pulled knowledge from federal and state agencies and the cooperation between all of them have been incredible."Sheriff Beth said he would not deputize armed citizens to patrol the area and the shooting was an example of why he would not.The National Guard was called in again to respond to the unrest and a curfew was put into effect for a second night.The oppressive August humidity and decades of racial tension reignited by a video of police shooting Jacob Blake in the back is imploding the small city.Earlier in the evening, there were small gestures of peace, attempts at healing. Two straight nights of destruction have left the city a skeleton of itself."A lot of people being opportunists," said Laron Franklin, Kenosha resident. "Instead of being really involved in the situation, what can they take from the situation. Nobody's looking at how we can grow from the situation, just what they can get from the situation."There's now also a homegrown second amendment protection movement circling the streets."I'll be in front of my house and so will my neighbors," said Robert, an armed citizen who declined to give his last name. "Everybody's on edge. This is ridiculous.""What a lot of people assume is I'm on the other side, I'm not. When I saw that video of that man being shot int he back by police, I was disgusted," said Kevin Matthewson, a former Kenosha alderman. "I agree with them on most of what they're saying, let's just keep it peaceful."National Guard and riot deputies filed into the now fortified courthouse, but other than that police, or any law enforcement, are practically invisible. Protesters are again occupying a center square, but on the streets, there's a small line of defense"If you gonna be down here, come here correct. Talk to us, let us know how we can fix this together," Franklin said. "Of course we take your help, but you not going to come in here, take over the situation, tear down our city, our resources for our kids and family, and think you gonna go back home. No, no, no."Police in riot gear cleared protesters from the park they were occupying shortly before 10 p.m.The Kenosha Common Council called an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a response to the unrest that set buildings and cars on fire Monday night. They voted to put an emergency declaration into place until Friday.A council member told the ABC7 I-Team the details of the declaration were still unclear.Protesters are angry about the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back in front of his children on Sunday.Personal insults and full water bottles flew from the crowd into a line of Kenosha police guarded by riot gear.Under emergency orders, Wisconsin's National Guard rolled into Kenosha, issuing warnings about using gas if crowds didn't disperse.Blake's uncle Justin Blake called for the officer's arrest."He should be charged with attempted murder," he said. "There was nothing that could justify you using a tool that kills people against my nephew, who had virtually done nothing wrong and broken no laws."Blake's family said he is being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, where he is in stable condition.Three police officers are now on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Their names have not been releasedKenosha police are asking people to withhold passing judgment until all the facts are known. Blake's uncle called on people to stay peaceful.The Blake family's attorney Ben Crump joined Good Morning America Tuesday morning and said Blake is in stable condition but remains in the ICU. Crump said his three children are "absolutely devastated" by the shooting.