Kenosha shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.

Kenosha police responded to the 6300-block of 25th Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. and found five shooting victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to local hospitals, with two transported to Milwaukee area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects are in custody and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.
