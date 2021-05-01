Kentucky Derby

2021 Kentucky Derby: No need to go to Churchill Downs; place your bets with Hawthorne Race Course

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
STICKNEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and you don't have to make a trip to Churchill Downs to celebrate.

Hawthorne Race Course is offering race fans a chance to bet in-person or from home.

Indoor seating is available at Hawthorne's off-track betting parlors, but you need a reservation. Outdoor tents will be set up at many locations. Those are first-come, first-served.

You can also place bets through the Club Hawthorne app.

The founder of Hawthorne was a Derby-winning trainer and owner.
