Decision delayed on whether Chicago's weight loss infomercial king will go back to prison

ByChuck Goudie and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner via WLS logo
Thursday, December 15, 2022 12:55AM
The Federal Trade Commission suspects Trudeau has $37 million dollars hidden somewhere, likely overseas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kevin Trudeau is a finagler of finances, currently hiding tens of millions of dollars somewhere, according to federal prosecutors who want him back in prison. Trudeau, who made a handsome living hawking what was considered weight loss malarkey, was already tapped for a decade behind bars. Now, he's fighting to stay free. The government says he is stiffing consumers what he owes them.

The slickster who was convicted of criminal contempt in 2013 claims he will pay back the money he owes as soon as the government tells him exactly how much.

In a federal court filing obtained by the I-Team, Trudeau is asking for more time to obtain answers to these questions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman could lock up Trudeau again but is allowing him to remain free while some of these answers are sorted out.

Trudeau actually thinks the government may owe him money, even though the FTC has just filed a 347 page report in court with a very detailed breakout and balance sheet. Trudeau gave his take during questioning in a deposition by government attorneys last Friday. At one point, he told government agents there's a possibility they owe him 400-thousand dollars in expense money.

