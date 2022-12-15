Decision delayed on whether Chicago's weight loss infomercial king will go back to prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kevin Trudeau is a finagler of finances, currently hiding tens of millions of dollars somewhere, according to federal prosecutors who want him back in prison. Trudeau, who made a handsome living hawking what was considered weight loss malarkey, was already tapped for a decade behind bars. Now, he's fighting to stay free. The government says he is stiffing consumers what he owes them.

READ MORE: Chicago's weight-loss infomercial king back in legal trouble months after released from prison

The Federal Trade Commission suspects Trudeau has $37 million dollars hidden somewhere, likely overseas.

The slickster who was convicted of criminal contempt in 2013 claims he will pay back the money he owes as soon as the government tells him exactly how much.

RELATED: Kevin Trudeau allegedly trying to hide millions from government

In a federal court filing obtained by the I-Team, Trudeau is asking for more time to obtain answers to these questions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman could lock up Trudeau again but is allowing him to remain free while some of these answers are sorted out.

Trudeau actually thinks the government may owe him money, even though the FTC has just filed a 347 page report in court with a very detailed breakout and balance sheet. Trudeau gave his take during questioning in a deposition by government attorneys last Friday. At one point, he told government agents there's a possibility they owe him 400-thousand dollars in expense money.