Kidnapping suspect grabs 2-year-old off street, but Good Samaritan steps in

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother and her two-year-old toddler are safe after a stranger tried to grab the child on the streets of San Francisco.

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mother and her two-year-old toddler are safe after a stranger tried to grab the child on the streets of San Francisco. Luckily a quick-thinking Good Samaritan prevented the suspect from getting away.

Adam Walker says it happened so fast. On Friday, he and his wife Sabrina were walking with their son Leo near 17th and Castro Streets when they passed a mother walking with her young son.

"Shortly after we walked by her, she was screaming, 'Police!' Someone had taken her child," said Adam.

Police say 34-year-old Roscoe Holyoake grabbed the two-year-old child and started running but suddenly stopped.

"He put the child down, smiled at everybody-- then started sprinting away," said Sabrina.

"Without thinking I took off running after him," Adam added.

Adam chased the suspect for several blocks and cornered the man. Neighbors called 911.

Holyoake, from East Victoria Park, Australia was arrested by SFPD on suspicion of kidnapping-- the child wasn't hurt.

Sabrina is pretty proud of her brave husband.

"So proud, glad the child and mom are ok and nobody was hurt," said Sabrina.

As a parent, Adam said he didn't think twice about chasing down the suspect.

"In that situation, you don't think too much about it, act with your heart, not with your head."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaattempted abductionkidnappingkidnapgood samaritanu.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
No evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire, prosecutor says
Cross survives fire at Notre Dame Cathedral
Man wounded in Skokie shooting
5 hospitalized, including 6-year-old girl, with carbon monoxide poisoning in Bronzeville
Marine crawls across finish line in honor of fallen comrades
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
Measles cases in US on pace to break record
Show More
VIDEO: Man tries to kill woman with hidden crossbow
Hearing to be held Tuesday on Westlake Hospital
12-year-old violinist wows crowd with National Anthem at White Sox game
Body found in Waukegan Harbor ID'd as missing Grayslake teen
'I was moved to tears': Naperville woman witnesses Notre Dame fire
More TOP STORIES News