Registered nurse, author helps parents look out for their child's mental health around the holidays

Registered nurse and author Stephanie Gulla has some helpful tips to manage your kids' mental health this holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season is stressful for adults but it can also be stressful for kids.

Some of the reasons include changes in their routine, diet and traveling long distance.

Registered nurse Stephanie Gulla is the author of "Pom Through It"

Gulla said each child's stress is individually based but some symptoms to look out for include irritability, activity withdrawal, poor school performance.

Gulla's centers around Teddy the Pomeranian who learns a vital life lesson as he walks to school.

"Life is going to get hard and when it does get hard they have to keep going," said Gulla.