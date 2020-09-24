Kierra Coles' family to mark birthday of missing pregnant postal worker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of missing Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles will mark her 28th birthday Thursday.
Coles went missing in October 2018. She was three months pregnant at the time.
In July police suspended their investigation, saying they'd exhausted all leads.
Police said the missing person case is still classified as high-risk, with foul play suspected.
The surveillance video taken the day of the disappearance near 81st and Vernon was reportedly the last time Coles was seen.
The recording shows a woman in a postal worker uniform walking in the Chatham neighborhood, where Coles lived.
Coles' family said the woman in the video was not Kierra.
"Coming from the horse's mouth, that is not her walking across that video. I asked them several times to take that down," Joseph Coles said.
Kierra's mother said she knew the video was not of her daughter after only one look.
