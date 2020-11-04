cook county state's attorney

Cook Co. State's Attorney's race: Kim Foxx faces challenges from O'Brien, Dennehy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the Cook County State's Attorney's race, incumbent Kim Foxx is running against Republican challenger Patrick O'Brien. Brian Dennehy is the Libertarian Party candidate.

As the first African-American woman to lead the second largest prosecutor's office in the country, Foxx is trying to hang on to her job as Cook County State's Attorney.

Kim Foxx, Brian Dennehy and Pat O'Brien are Cook County voters' three choices for State's Attorney, a decision they will make in two weeks on Election Day.



"It's been a long tough fight and I think it speaks to the change we are trying to make, and for some people, it's really discouraged by," Foxx said.

The change Foxx tried to make was reforming a criminal justice system that was often unjust to people of color. But her opponent, O'Brien, said Foxx went too far, accusing her of being too soft on violent criminals.

"She has had four years of failed policies," O'Brien said. "People are less safe, victims of crime don't have a voice and I think voters are going to tell her that."

Even Mayor Lori Lightfoot questioned Foxx's decisions following last summer's violence and looting. But on Election Day, Mayor Lightfoot and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker stood with Foxx as she went from one polling place to another.

"Make sure you vote for the only choice, Kim Foxx," Lightfoot said.

While Foxx defended her record by saying violent crime went down the first three years of her administration, Foxx's first term has also been clouded by her abrupt decision to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

O'Brien said that's one of the reasons why he made the decision to run against a candidate he voted for in 2016. The former prosecutor and judge believes a big turnout helps him, while Foxx said it helps her.

"I tend to think with this kind of energy, it's not because people are happy with Kim Foxx," O'Brien said.

"People are excited about this race and I'm feeling really good about it," Foxx said.

Foxx will be watching the returns at a River North hotel with her family. She said that win or lose, she will make a speech Tuesday night.
