Woman seeks to spread kindness through homemade greeting cards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vicky Barone is on a mission to spread kindness to the world.Artist Barone created Kindness cards to share hope during the COVID pandemic.Kindness Cards are blank so you can write your own thoughtful note on the inside for someone in your life who might need a pick-me-up.Barone is a self-taught graphic designer and the president and founder of A Little Moxie, LLC.She said it's easy to overlook how meaningful a simple act of kindness can be; it can make people feel seen and connected to the world.You can get free kindness cards by visiting Barone's