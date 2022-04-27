act of kindness

Woman seeks to spread kindness through homemade greeting cards

Find Kindness greeting cards online
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman spread kindness through unique greeting cards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vicky Barone is on a mission to spread kindness to the world.

Artist Barone created Kindness cards to share hope during the COVID pandemic.

Kindness Cards are blank so you can write your own thoughtful note on the inside for someone in your life who might need a pick-me-up.

RELATED: Former Chicago police officer starts health and wellness business

Barone is a self-taught graphic designer and the president and founder of A Little Moxie, LLC.

She said it's easy to overlook how meaningful a simple act of kindness can be; it can make people feel seen and connected to the world.

You can get free kindness cards by visiting Barone's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopentrepreneurshipcoronavirusact of kindnessacts of kindnesscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACT OF KINDNESS
Random act of kindness: Stranger buys Air Jordans for teen with autism
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
Kindness earns 11-year-old Kid of the Year honors
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
TOP STORIES
WI couple killed trying popular TikTok trend, fractal burning art
Kim testifies, causes stir at Blac Chyna and Kardashian trial
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
LIVE: Funeral for Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state
Monk accused of sexually abusing Marmion Academy student
Ambulance thief ranted about drugs, FBI during 2 hour police chase
Cook County sheriff to set up River North command post
Show More
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
North Shore brothers get probation in January 6 investigation
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
2 Illinois children victims of serial child predator: CA police
Chicago Weather: Cold and blustery Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News