Southwest suburban high school students share random acts of kindness ahead of World Kindness Day

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Acts of kindness were on display in downtown La Grange Sunday ahead of World Kindness Day.

"We're here together giving back to the community and doing something good," said Dwight D. Eisenhower High School sophomore Brian Rodriguez.

Nearly two dozen student athletes from 10 different schools in the southwest suburb, young men who normally compete against one another, teamed up ahead of World Kindness Day, which is Monday.

"You never really know what someone is going through." said Westmont High School junior, Hamzah Bedeir. "It's always nice to show some act of kindness."

The young men worked with a nonprofit, Buddy's Helpers, which aims to empower student athletes.

SEE ALSO | Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day

Buddy's Helpers provided the Sunday event with flowers donuts and more to be kindly passed out to anyone on the street. They hope the acts of kindness can create a ripple effect.

"Right now in the world it's really tough times for everyone so we just want to make sure we're spreading kindness in every way we can," said Alma Cruz with Buddy's Helpers. "You never know when you need a buddy so you can be that buddy for someone else."

Kim Reed of Western Springs was handed a flower, and she said with just how heavy the world can feel right now, a little color and a smile goes a long way.

"I just think you never know what anybody is going through and even just a little flower like that is really day brightening," Reed said.

The students also held signs encouraging drivers to "honk for kindness."