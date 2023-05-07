King Karaoke Chicago open in Chinatown, boasting great food and tunes

King Karaoke Chicago is now open in Chinatown, boasting great food and tunes. The bar offers private rooms and a unique menu.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A luxury karaoke lounge recently opened its doors in Chinatown, boasting great food and tunes.

King Karaoke offers a wholly unique-to-Chicago experience: a luxe craft cocktail bar combined with an elevated karaoke lounge experience.

Located in Chicago's historic Chinatown neighborhood, King Karaoke offers craft cocktails, delicious Asian-inspired pub-style fare, and, notably, 12 incredible private karaoke rooms, perfect for group outings, team building, birthdays or a gathering with friends.

The concept is the first creation of new hospitality group No Fun Hospitality, led by industry experts, including Master Mixologist James Urycki, Culinary Director Jason Hedin, and regionally acclaimed bartender and Operations Director Chris Cinka. King Karaoke begins the group's mission to "push the boundaries of culinary creativity and innovation."

Though diverse in décor - from tropical to metallic - all rooms have LED-lit tables for cocktails and shared plates and an on-demand service button that ensures privacy. King Karaoke also offers private restrooms in many rooms and karaoke in a multitude of different languages, including English, Korean, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, Japanese, Vietnamese, Russian, German and Thai.

While karaoke is the star of King Karaoke, the food and beverage program is equally appealing.

Culinary Director and Executive Chef Jason Hedin, who's worked alongside multiple Michelin-starred chefs and led the kitchens in numerous luxury hotels, developed the menu of Asian-influenced pub fare, including King's Bao (Asian pork belly, crispy buffalo chicken, tempura shrimp gochujang, or short rib bulgogi) and King's Chinatown Nachos (crispy moo shu pancake, duck, scallion, hoison, hoat cheese and sesame).

Master Mixologist James Urycki is the mastermind behind King Karaoke's lively beverage program, which includes champagne and bottle service, along with craft cocktails and large-format King Bottle Cocktails (6 cocktails per serving), perfect to share with a group. Signature cocktails include the Passion at the Disco (vanilla bean-infused Belvedere, passionfruit orange, vanilla, lime), the Chinatown Pop Star (Volcan Blanco, Del Maguey Vida mezcal, mango lychee, citrus, coconut), and the Pokerface Paloma (Volvan Blanco, lavender, grapefruit, lime, grapefruit Topo Chico).

Located at 2002 S. Wentworth Ave., floor 2, King Karaoke is open on Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Karaoke rooms can be reserved through SevenRooms.