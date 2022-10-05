Mayor Lightfoot announces Chicago Sings Karaoke competition; winner will get $5K

Karaoke bar Chicago: Participants can qualify at a number of locations this month

The top performer will be crowned "Chicago's Karaoke champion" and get $5,000.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is kicking off a new contest, looking for the best amateur singers to showcase their voices at 18 neighborhood venues across the city.

Participants in Chicago Sings Karaoke must be 21 years of age or older.

The monthlong contest begins Sunday.

"Karaoke is a much-loved tradition in every Chicago neighborhood, and every night of the week you can find remarkable performances in the unlikeliest of places," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The competition will include three rounds:

Round 1 is the qualifying round, and all hopefuls must perform at one of the venues below during the qualifying period:

Oct. 9

- Lincoln Lodge, 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

- Louie's Pub, 1659 W. North Ave.

- Simone's, 960 W. 18th St.

Oct. 10

- Caminos, 1659 W. Cullerton St.

- Cove Lounge, 1750 E. 55th St.

- 5 Estrellas, 2908 W. 59th St.

Oct. 11

- Marz Bar, 3630 S. Iron St.

- Reed's Local, 3017 W. Belmont Ave.

- Taquino, 1835 W. North Ave.

Oct. 16

- Randy's Lounge, 7512 S. Cottage Grove

- UpRoar, 1252 N. Wells St.

- Uptown Lounge, 1136 W. Lawrence Ave.

Oct. 17

- All-Star Seafood & Sports, 730 S. Clark St.

- Live Wire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave.

- Zoe's, 5518 S. Archer Ave.

Oct. 18

- Innjoy, 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave.

- Mi Tierra, 2528 S. Kedzie Ave.

- Mini Club, 8338 S. Halsted St.

The competition will run from 8 to 11 p.m. at each venue. Performers are encouraged to visit ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org to reserve a performance slot; although walk-ins will be accepted on a space-available basis.

Each of the 18 Round 1 venues will select a single semi-finalist to advance to Round 2.

Round 2 will take place on Oct. 23, with all 18 semi-finalists performing at one of three venues in the city. Each venue will then select two performers to advance to the finals.

Round 3 will take place on Nov. 6 at the Park West at 322 W. Armitage Ave., where the six finalists will perform in front of a panel of celebrities, city officials and music industry professionals.