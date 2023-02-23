WATCH LIVE

Kirschbaum's temporarily closed after car crashes into front of popular Western Springs bakery

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 23, 2023 5:30PM
Kirschbaum's Bakery in Western Springs, Illinois is closed after a car crash caused extensive damage.

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A popular west suburban bakery will be closed for a while after a bad crash.

A car ran into the front of Kirschbaum's Bakery in Western Springs Wednesday.

No one was hurt, but the crash caused extensive damage.

"Our gas lines were impacted due to the location of the collision, meaning we have no choice but to close until further notice," the bakery said on its website.

The bakery said those with orders places over the next seven days will be cancelled and contacted by phone. Those who placed online orders will get a refund.

Kirshbaums has been along the train tracks there since 1953.

