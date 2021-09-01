Coronavirus

Gene Simmons COVID: KISS band member tests positive for COVID-19; Midwest shows postponed

Is Gene Simmons vaccinated? KISS band members, crew all fully vaccinated, 'operated in a bubble'
By Sandra Gonzalez
KISS postpones tour as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID

KISS is postponing four tour dates after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the band.

Stanley's illness was disclosed earlier this week and Simmons' was disclosed on Wednesday.

Simmons is said to be experiencing "mild symptoms," according to a statement from the band.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California. The band and crew will be isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the statement added.

The postponed dates include shows that were set to take place in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The band previously postponed a show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania after news of Stanley's positive test was disclosed.

The band, via a previous statement, had said that both the band and the crew on tour were fully vaccinated and "operated in a bubble" independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible between shows.

Stanley has since said on social media that he's recovered after experiencing symptoms that were "mild compared to many others."

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
