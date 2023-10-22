Kohl Children's Museum will host action-packed 'Superhero Celebration'

The Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview is holding a superhero-themed fundraiser for the nonprofit museum on Sunday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kohl Children's Museum is calling all area superheroes to an action-packed fundraiser for the nonprofit museum on Sunday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the first time, your young superheroes can experience Kohl Children's Museum with some of their favorites caped crusaders. Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero, from fictional characters to heroes of everyday life.

The money raised at the Superhero Celebration supports KCM's ability to engage thousands of children each year with quality STEAM-based experiences and provides critical funds for outreach programs that ensure all young children have access to quality early learning opportunities.

Superhero Celebration activities include:

Superhero Training Academy, where young superheroes can participate in a special training and an obstacle course.

Superhero Story Time, where children can listen to stories from real life superheroes like local firefighters, police officers and medical professionals.

Super Smiles photo opportunities with special guest superheroes like Spiderman, Black Panther, and Wonder Woman.

Tickets are available for timed entry windows beginning at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for each window. You can purchase tickets here.