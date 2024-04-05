Chicago area family plans reunion at 2024 solar eclipse in Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of people will have their eyes on the sky on Monday for the solar eclipse, but one family with ties to Chicago is making a reunion out of the celestial event. They'll be traveling to southern Illinois, hoping to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Doris Marlin is no stranger to experiencing the awe of totality during a solar eclipse, but Monday's celestial phenomenon will be one for the books.

"It's back to our family roots, where both of our parents grew up," she said.

Marlin now lives in Maryland, but she's returning to Southern Illinois with nearly two dozen family members for a special reunion spent in totality.

"It's a multigenerational thing," she said. "The young ones will remember this when the next eclipse crosses the U.S."

Marlin's family will enjoy the eclipse at Southern Illinois University's "Touch of Nature" Outdoor Education Center in Makanda, Ill., a remote and sprawling 3,100 acre property.

Brian Croft of SIU said they've been preparing for this eclipse for more than two years, with hundreds expected to camp out this weekend.

"In 30 years, this is going to be one of those moments where you look back and remember where you were and we were outside and camping and we had s'mores that one night," he said.

From across the, Marlin's family is making sure Monday's total eclipse is one they cherish forever.

"I'm excited for our kids to be able to remember it with their family," said Kristen Horst, who is driving with her family from Columbia, Mo. for the celestial reunion. Her kids Thomas and Anne just can't wait.

"It'll be a really cool experience to like get to see it and remember it," Thomas said.

"I'm really excited because I love my family very much," said Anne.

Others like Randee Cleveland and her family are driving from Danville, Ill. She said her 4-year-old daughter Kennedy and her son Grayson are obsessed with all things space.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Kennedy and her brother Grayson seeing the eclipse. They both are fascinated by space and the sun and the moon," she said.

Regardless of what Monday's eclipse weather holds, Marlin said this is a trip she'll always be grateful for.

"Rain, shine, snow, good food, bad food, we're all together, whatever happens will happen," she said.

The family said they are looking forward to just slowing down for a few days, spending time with each other, and taking in the eclipse.