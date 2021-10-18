kardashian family

Kourtney Kardashian engaged: Reality star confirms engagement to Travis Barker on Instagram

Kendall Jenner posts engagement ring photo to her Instagram story
By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her engagement to Travis Barker with a romantic post on Instagram.

The reality TV star posted photographs on Sunday of herself and the Blink-182 drummer hugging on a beach, amid a circle of roses, captioning the post "forever." Barker commented "FOREVER" underneath the post.

Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, according to TMZ.

SEE ALSO | Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home

Kardashian's sisters welcomed the news, with Kim Kardashian posting engagement ring emojis beneath the post. She also took to Twitter to post a video of the couple, captioned "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kendall Jenner posted a zoomed-in image of Kardashian's hand -- and engagement ring -- as she cupped Barker's face.

The couple started dating at the beginning of 2021 after being friends for years, according to TMZ.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementu.s. & worldinstagramcelebrity engagementskardashian familyreality television
KARDASHIAN FAMILY
Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID
Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release
Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News